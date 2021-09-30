HELENA, Mont. - Judge Gregory R. Todd filed an order of disqualification as the presiding judge in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood over abortion laws.
The state asked Todd to recuse himself from a case that challenged four new laws restricting access to abortion in Montana.
According to the filing, the case has been transferred to Department No. 3 and assigned to Judge Michael G. Moses.
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen's press secretary, Emilee Cantrell gave the following statement following the filing:
Attorney General Knudsen once again took action to hold a judge accountable for their egregious bias and once again, the judge exited the case. Every Montanan deserves a fair and impartial judiciary.