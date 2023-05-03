HELENA, Mont. - Planned Parenthood of Montana is seeking emergency relief against House Bill 575, which prohibits the abortion of unborn viable children.
HB 575 was just one abortion related bill signed by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte Wednesday.
Planned Parenthood of Montana (PPMT) and its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Samuel Dickman, sought emergency relief in Montana state court against HB 575, which they say requires all patients in Montana to undergo an ultrasound before getting an abortion.
The lawsuit argues that this provision violates Montanans’ rights to privacy and to pre-viability abortions under the state constitution by effectively banning direct-to-patient telehealth for medication abortions.
This challenge was filed as an amendment to an existing lawsuit against HB 721 which banned a common abortion procedure.
