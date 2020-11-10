HELENA - A driver accused of driving under the influence rear ended a police vehicle Sunday in Helena.
The Helena Police Department wrote in a Facebook post the collision lunged the police vehicle into the back end of a Helena Fire squad vehicle.
No officers were in the police vehicle and no one was near vehicles when the crash happened.
The driver involved was arrested for driving under the influence and other charges.
The police vehicle, which was brand new, resulted in a total loss; however, no one was injured.
HPD reminds drivers to slow down, drive according to road conditions and do not get behind the wheel after drinking.
