CHS Parents,

All CHS students will be dismissed at 1:00 p.m. today.

Students Who Drove to School:

Students who drove to school may leave in their car if they took their car keys with them when they evacuated the building. Students who drove but left their keys in the school will not be able to enter the building to get their keys until approximately 4:00 p.m. this afternoon. Students who drove but don’t have their keys with them need to contact parents for alternative pickup.

Parents Who Plan to Pick up Students:

Parents who plan to pick up their students are asked to pick them up at Northwest Park NOT in front of the school.

Students Who Rode the Bus to School:

Students who rode the bus will be able to return home on the bus. Pickup will be in the normal bus pickup area.

A message will be sent to all families when the building is cleared for re-entry allowing students to return and pickup any personal belongings.

Brett Zanto

CHS Principal