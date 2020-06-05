HELENA - Helena-Lewis and Clark 911 Center responded to a reported stabbing from a business on North Rodney St. in Helena Thursday night.
According to a release from the Helena Police Department, the reporting party said Nicole Reann Woods, 24, entered the store and allegedly stabbed her boyfriend at around 6:22 p.m.
The Helena Police say the boyfriend had stabbing wounds on his chest when they located him in an apartment closeby.
Authorities brought him to St. Peter's Health to receive treatment, then he was later brought to a Great Falls facility. According to the Helena Police, he is seriously injured and is hospitalized in Great Falls.
Reann was arrested and charged with attempted deliberate homicide. She is jailed at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday.