The following is a press release from the Helena Police Department:
Update to 900 Gibbon Street incident: (Press Release July 8, 2023)
As mentioned in the prior press release, the three involved parties were acquaintances. Approximately one hour prior to the incident, the male who was shot reportedly threatened to kill the other male and female while traveling on Interstate 15, in the area of the North Hills. After the threats, the male was left on the side of the road on Interstate 15. It is believed the male received a ride into town from an unknown person(s). The male who was shot did forcibly entered the residence by breaking the door in. Once in the residence an altercation ensued, and the male was shot. The male who was shot lived at this 900 Gibbon Street address for approximately two weeks.
The Helena Police Department is asking the public to for assistance with the investigation and to please contact Detective Sean Schoenfelder at (406) 447-8475. If you or someone you know provided a male a ride into town from Interstate 15 (North Hills area) the night of July 8, between 1015 PM and 1115 PM.
Press Release from July 8, 2023: @2315 Dispatch received a 911 call from the 900 block of Gibbon Street in reference to someone trying to break into a residence. The female complainant advised her boyfriend had a gun. While officers were enroute, the complainant advised the person had forced entry into the residence.
A reported altercation ensued in the residence between the two males. The male subsequently shot the other male one time in the abdomen. Officers and medical/fire arrived on scene and rendered medical aid to the male. The male was transported to the hospital. During the investigation it was determined all involved parties were acquaintances. The male who was shot reportedly made threats to harm the other male and female approximately one hour prior at a different location. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed on any of the involved parties and this is an ongoing investigation. The male who was shot is in stable condition at this time. There is no threat to the public. No further information on this incident will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
