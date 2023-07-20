HELENA, Mont. - There is concern for the well-being of a missing 33-year-old woman, the Helena Police Department reports.
Trina Marie Toquero was last heard from around 1:30 pm Thursday afternoon, and a Missing Endangered Person Advisory says she made suicidal statements.
She is described as being 5'3" with brown hair and brown eyes.
Trina may be driving a silver 2008 Pontiac G6 bearing Montana license plate DMZ911.
If you have any information on Trina Toquero you are asked to contact Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865 or dial 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.