THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Cheyenne Veilleux on behalf of the Helena Police Department. Cheyenne was last seen wearing a light-colored tank top and sunglasses at 730 this morning, Tuesday morning; she made suicidal statements to family members. Cheyenne is a 5 foot 7 inch tall white female, weighing 192 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be driving a white 2003 Ford Explorer, bearing a Montana license plate number 5-37054B, possibly en route to a lake or campground. If you have any information on Cheyenne Veilleux, please contact the Helena Police Department at (406) 442-3233, extension 1, option 1, or call 9 1 1.