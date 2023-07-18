HELENA, Mont. - Police are seeking help in finding a missing woman from Helena Tuesday.
Cheyenne Veilleux, 33, was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday wearing a light-pink tank top and sunglasses, according to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice.
She is described as 5-foot-7, 192 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.
She is possibly driving a white 2003 Ford Explorer with Montana license plate 5-37054B.
The DOJ said she said suicidal statements to her family.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Helena Police Department at (406)442-3233 (extension 1 option 1) or call 911.
