HELENA, Mont. - Police are seeking help in finding a missing woman from Helena Tuesday.

Cheyenne Veilleux, 33, was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday wearing a light-pink tank top and sunglasses, according to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice.

She is described as 5-foot-7, 192 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. 

She is possibly driving a white 2003 Ford Explorer with Montana license plate 5-37054B.

The DOJ said she said suicidal statements to her family. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Helena Police Department at (406)442-3233 (extension 1 option 1) or call 911.

