The following is a press release from the Helena Police Department:

HELENA, Mont. - Information about the City's Municipal Court and Police Department are being used as part of a spoofing scam. People have received a call from a phone number that appears to be the Court's, using the name of a Helena Police Department Detective to demand money for missed jury duty or an arrest warrant. The City is reminding residents that the Court or local law enforcement agencies will never call and demand payment over the phone.