Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch, and up to 2 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. This snowfall will affect the evening commute today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511. &&