Postal workers rally in Helena for relief funding

Multiple members from the local postal workers union lined the streets in front of the post office to speak to our senators and the president to help pass postal service relief funding.
The American Postal Workers Union represents over 220,000 employees across the country who have been working throughout the pandemic. Tuesday Montanans spoke out to try and save the postal service and are asking President Trump to reconsider helping the post office.
"In times of trouble, in times of a pandemic, who are they going to turn to for democracy?” says DeDe Rhoads, President of APWU, Helena 649. “It's the United States Postal Service, to carry out democracy and we need the assistance."
Rhoads says the $25 billion in funding will help tremendously to get the resources they need to provide the service they want to give.
"We want to make sure it's done correctly and perfectly right because we are very proud of the jobs and how we serve the public,” says Rhoads.
The message Rhoads wants our senators and the president to know is the funds will help just like the PPP loan did.
"We're asking just like the government went out and helped small businesses and other businesses we're asking the government to help us,” says Rhoads. “Help us with this huge volume that has been increased because of the COVID pandemic."
The United States House of Representatives passed the Postal Service Relief Funding and now it will head to the senate where it is awaiting a vote.