Ubio Labs Power Banks are being recalled after one caused a fire on a commercial flight.

Costco is recalling Ubio Labs power banks, sold in either a pack of one or a pack of two.

The recalled power banks are black and have the model number PWB1071 printed on the back.

The Costco item number is printed on the package. The item number for the single pack is 1314518, and the item number for the two-pack is 1265470.

According to the recall, Costco has received three reports of fire, including one report of fire on a commercial flight resulting in four reports of smoke inhalation and one report of a minor burn injury to passengers.

Recalled power banks were sold at Costco stores nationwide and on their website from March 2019 through December 2020 for the 1-pack for about $32 and from September 2018 through December 2020 for the 2-pack for about $40.

If you own one of these power banks, you should stop using it immediately and contact Costco for a full refund. Costco has reportedly contacted all known purchases directly.