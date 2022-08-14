NELSON, Mont. - A power outage is planned for customers of NorthWestern Energy (NWE) on the east side of Hauser Lake, Tuesday, Aug. 16.

According to NWE, the outage will affect customers in the American Bar, Nelson and Eldorado areas from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

“The outage is necessary for upgrade work to the energy infrastructure to be done safely. The project will improve energy service reliability for NorthWestern Energy’s customers,” NWE said.

You can call 888-467-2669 for more information.