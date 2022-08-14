NELSON, Mont. - A power outage is planned for customers of NorthWestern Energy (NWE) on the east side of Hauser Lake, Tuesday, Aug. 16.
According to NWE, the outage will affect customers in the American Bar, Nelson and Eldorado areas from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
“The outage is necessary for upgrade work to the energy infrastructure to be done safely. The project will improve energy service reliability for NorthWestern Energy’s customers,” NWE said.
You can call 888-467-2669 for more information.
The 2022 NW Montana Fair and Rodeo is on! The fair runs August 17th through the 21st at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.
Enter for your chance to win. Eight (8) winners will be picked at random on Friday, August 26th. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Saturday Rodeo. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Sunday afternoon Rodeo.…
Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.