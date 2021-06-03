Update 7:42 pm:

NorthWestern Energy reports the power has been fully restored to the Helena and East Helena areas.

Previous coverage:

HELENA, Mont. - Power outages affecting over 2,500 NorthWestern Energy customers in Helena are being reported.

Several markers indicating customers being affected by an outage are being reported on NorthWestern Energy’s Electric Service Outage Map with the highest reporting 2,686 customers affected.

The cause of the outage is currently unknown.

At this time NorthWestern Energy is estimating the outage will be repaired by 8:00 pm.