HELENA, Mont. - A preliminary injunction has been granted in a case challenging Senate Bill 280.

SB 280 requires a transgender person to obtain a certified copy of an order from a court indicating that the sex of the person has been changed by “surgical procedure,” according to the ACLU of Montana.

The ACLU of Montana, the ACLU, and Nixon Peabody are representing Amelia Marquez, a transgender woman, and John Doe, a transgender man, in their lawsuit challenging a law.

Before SB 280 was passed, transgender Montanans needed only to provide an affidavit to DPHHS to change the gender marker on a birth certificate.

