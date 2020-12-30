Preparations for 2021 legislative session underway

HELENA – Montana is just days away from a new Governor being sworn in and a new legislative session kicking off. Preparations for both events have the Capitol City buzzing.
There is one group behind it all logistically, and it is the General Services Division in Helena. They are responsible for the upkeep and security of over 50 buildings not just during the session, but year-round.
Even in a normal year, it can be a process to move furniture around and make sure everything at the Capitol is ready. Additionally, with COVID-19, there are even more challenges to navigate.
"We are in the middle of what I told my staff is almost like the perfect storm,” General Services Administrator Steve Baiamonte said. “We have essentially, the legislative session that starts the same day that a brand new governor moves in. And not only a brand new governor, but of the constitutional officers, we're changing four out of five."
Baiamonte says they start preparing for each session after the previous one ends, in this case, April of 2019. When the session starts on Monday, their work becomes even more important as they play a critical role. They are responsible for getting the bills printed, all while maintaining the regular upkeep and security of these buildings.
"Our job is to modernize that building and keep it effective and efficient,” Baiamonte said. “My job is to protect it and secure it, but also to protect the heritage of it. So that people can come and still get a sense of who we are and how we got here."
While the building is still open to the public during the session, General Services is actually offering virtual tours of the Capitol in an effort to keep the numbers of people coming into the building at a minimum due to COVID-19.
A link to the virtual tour can be found here.