Preparations for 2021 legislative session underway

Weather Alert

...Periods of mountain snow to continue through Thursday morning... A Pacific disturbance will continue to bring periods of snow to the mountains of The Rocky Mountain Front, Central Montana, and Southwest Montana through Thursday morning. Additional accumulations are expected to be light, with mostly 1 to 3 inches on mountain passes and slightly higher amounts above pass level. Regardless, expect the roadways over the passes to be slick and/or snow- covered. Gusty southwest winds could reduce visibility in blowing snow at times. Those traveling over these mountain passes should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility and road conditions through Thursday morning.