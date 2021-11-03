HELENA, Mont. - Smoke will be visible as the Helena Ranger District conducts a 17 acre prescribed burn by Cox Lake.
Prescribed pile burning will also be conducted by the Lincoln Ranger District along Stemple Pass Rd. and Baldy Pastures.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest reports that residents of Lincoln and those traveling along Highway 200 may see or smell smoke.
“Prescribed burning reduces hazardous fuels which protects human communities from extreme fires. It also minimizes the spread of pest insects and disease, removes unwanted species that threaten species native to an ecosystem, provides forage for game, improves habitat for threatened and endangered species, recycles nutrients back to the soil, and promotes the growth of trees, wildflowers, and other plants,” Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest wrote.