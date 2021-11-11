HELENA, Mont. - Prescribed burning this fall and winter in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is underway.
When weather conditions allow, the forest will be conducting prescribed burns to reduce potential negative impacts from wildfires and improve overall forest health.
Weather, dryness of fuels and airflow will be determined before the burn is conducted to minimize the smoke impact on communities.
“Coordination among multiple agencies, notifications with volunteer fire departments, counties, and others all happen behind-the-scenes before we even head out to the woods,” said Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell. “We encourage folks to follow our social media or call their local district office for the latest updates.”
Prescribed burns will take place throughout the fall and winter across the forest including areas south and west of Mt. Helena, south of Elliston, east of Montana City, east of Townsend, along the Continental Divide Trail from Flesher Pass Trailhead to MacDonald Pass, around Lincoln, east of Monarch, and southwest of Augusta.
For more specific information on where burns will be taking place, you can visit the USDA website here, or follow the first on Facebook and Twitter.