News release from the Forest Service - Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest
HELENA, Mont. – September 15, 2023— Both the Helena and Lincoln ranger districts are anticipating favorable conditions to conduct prescribed burning operations. Conditions permitting, Lincoln Ranger District plans to burn east of Helmville and Helena Ranger District would burn north of York this Friday and into the weekend.
"Prescribed fire is one of the best ways to change how wildfires burn across our local landscapes. Prescribed fire helps us reduce hazardous fuels around local communities and often reduces the severity of future wildfires, removing ladder fuels that carry fire into the tree canopy and giving us more management options,” said Forest Supervisor Emily Platt. “This work is key to the Forest Service’s efforts to confront the wildfire crisis.”
Forecasted lighter winds, higher humidity levels, and recent moisture are anticipated to enable the acceptable conditions to accomplish this work. Prescribed fires are carefully planned and implemented in accordance with a written burn plan that includes specific environmental conditions. Prior to implementation, local fire managers coordinate with local cooperators, counties, and partners. When prescription criteria are met, fire personnel implement, monitor, and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals.
All prescribed fires will be implemented in compliance with Montana air quality standards and coordinated with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the appropriate county health departments to reduce the impacts of smoke to neighbors, cooperators, and surrounding communities. Smoke may settle in valley bottoms and drainages overnight, but it is expected to dissipate within a few days.
On the Lincoln Ranger District, fire management is looking at continuing a cooperative prescribed fire plan with the Bureau of Land Management and a private ranch east of Helmville. They plan to burn up to 500 acres over one to two days. Smoke will be highly visible from Highways 141, 200 and 271, as well as the Helmville-area and adjacent communities.
On the Helena Ranger District, fire management plans to continue a prescribed burn unit they started earlier this week in the Owl Gulch and Bullsweats project areas north and west of York. Smoke may be visible from the Helena-area and surrounding communities.
