HELENA, Mont. - You may see smoke coming from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest (HLCNF) coming up soon as fire personnel are preparing for fall and winter prescribed burning operations.

“The prescribed fires planned for this fall and winter are essential to change how wildfires will burn across our forests in the future,” said Forest Supervisor Emily Platt. “Removing fuels through prescribed fire reduces wildfire intensity, creates more wildfire-resilient landscapes, and reduces wildfire risk for adjacent communities.”

Before a burn is started, local fire managers coordinate with local cooperators, counties and partners, and prescribed burning operations will only be conducted if conditions are within a given range that has been developed for the burn plan for each specific site.

According to the HLCNF, favorable conditions include correct parameters for temperature, wind, fuel moisture, and ventilation for smoke. When prescription criteria are met, fire personnel implement, monitor, and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals.