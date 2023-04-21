HARLOWTON, Mont. - The Judith-Musselshell Ranger District is planning prescribed understory burning near Sapphire Village.
“This prescribed burn will help us to reduce hazardous fuels southwest of the Sapphire Village community,” said Fire Management Officer Matt Plagenz. “These low severity fires also have secondary benefits as well and return nutrients to the soil leading to better forage for elk and other wildlife.”
Around 1,200 acres of Forest Service-managed land will be a part of the spring 2023 prescribed burn.
You can find out more information by calling the Judith-Musselshell Ranger District which has offices in Harlowton (406) 632-4391 and the Stanford (406) 566-2292 and/or follow them on Facebook @HLCNF or Twitter @LewisandClarkNF.
