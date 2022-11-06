HELENA, Mont. - A new sidewalk between the north side of Lewis Street between Prickly Pear Elementary School and East Valley Middle School in East Helena has been proposed.
The sidewalk would include a new Americans with Disabilities (ADA) compliant concrete sidewalk, new ADA compliant curb ramps at Prickly Pear Avenue and Montana Avenue/ Valley Drive and revegetation.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the project looks to provide pedestrian connectivity between Prickly Pear Elementary School and East Valley Middle School, and to further connect existing and future proposed pedestrian facilities in the community of East Helena.
The project is tentatively scheduled to start in 2024, depending on project development activities and the availability of funding.
No right-of-way acquisition is anticipated, and utility relocations may be required.
Funding for the project would come from the Transportation Alternatives federal aid funding through MDT, and local matching funds are being provided by the East Helena School District.
People are invited to provide comments on the proposed project.
Comments may be submitted online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office, PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 10104000.
You can contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer Jim Combs at 406-788-2773 or Project Design Engineer Joshua Dold at 406-444-6385 with questions or comments about the project.
