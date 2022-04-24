HELENA, Mont. - A proposal is looking to install lighting on about a half a mile of US US-12/Prospect Ave., west of the Capital Interchange.

The Montana Department of Transportation says the proposal includes installing continuous lighting on US-12/Prospect Ave., between Fee Street and Montana Ave.

At this time the project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2024, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding.

No new Right-of-Way or utility relocations are anticipated.

MDT is looking for public input on the project, which can be submitted online here, or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 99000000.

The public is encouraged to contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer Jimmy Combs at (406) 788-2773 or Project Design Engineer Dan Cunningham at (406) 444-7620.