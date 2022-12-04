Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of heavier snow, with snowfall rates approaching half of an inch per hour, is possible from late this afternoon through the early evening hours tonight. Areas along and north of the Interstate 90 corridor in Southwest Montana and south of the Montana Highway 200 corridor in Central Montana have the best chance of seeing these higher snowfall rates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&