HELENA, Mont. - Anglers can now give comments on proposed fishing contests for the 2023 season.
Applications for fishing contests were approved, approved with conditions or denied by the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) Fisheries Division in Helena.
You can find information on the proposed fishing contests on the FWP Fishing Contest webpage here, or by calling 406-444-2449.
Comments can be mailed to FWP Fisheries Division, Attn: Fishing Contests, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701, or emailed to FWPFishComments@mt.gov. All comments must be received on or before Dec. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.