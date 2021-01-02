HELENA - The public is being invited to submit public comments on a proposal to improve about half a mile of Lake Helena Drive in East Helena.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), the project would begin at the intersection of Lake Helena Drive and Old Hwy 12 and extend north for 0.5 miles ending at the intersection of Gradestake Street.
Proposed work includes milling off the existing pavement and applying a new asphalt overlay and finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal), upgrading pavement markings and signs. The purpose of the project is to provide a sustainable, cost-effective method of pavement preservation extending the life of the roadway the MDT says.
No new Right-of-Way or utility relocations will be needed.
At this time, the project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2021, depending on the completion of all project development activities and availability of funding.
You can submit comments on the Montana Department of Transportation's website here, or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9758000.
For more information, you can contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer Jim Combs at (406) 788-2773 or Project Design Engineer RJ Snyder at (406) 444‑6229.