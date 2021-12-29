DEER LODGE, Mont. - A pursuit of a suspect ended after an officer-involved shooting in the Deer Lodge area.
On Tuesday, law enforcement responded to a violation of a restraining order around 11:15 pm.
According to the Powell County Sheriff's Office, the female suspect also vandalized and stole property.
Officers tried to get the suspect to exit the stolen vehicle she was in before she drove off, leading a Powell County Deputy and Deer Lodge Police Officer on a pursuit.
Additional law enforcement officers joined to help, and spike strips were successfully deployed twice, however, the suspect kept driving.
Eventually, the suspect hit a parked car before hitting two police vehicles, injuring one officer.
Two officers then discharged their firearms and the suspect was hit in the arm and stopped, ending the pursuit about 30 minutes after it began.
After she was removed from the vehicle, first aid was rendered until an ambulance arrived and took the suspect to the hospital.
At this time, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations is conducting the investigation of the officer-involved shooting.
The officers that discharged their firearms have been placed on administrative leave as a part of departmental policy the sheriff’s office said.