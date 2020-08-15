HELENA- Railroad crossing repairs will have National Avenue from Argyle Street to Phoenix Avenue closed August 17 and 18, and Joslyn Street north of Country Club/Leslie Ave. and Brady St. west of Henderson St. closed August 19 and 20.
During the closure, traffic control signs will be in place to alert drivers of the closures.
Street parking will not be allowed in the work zone during the project, and any cars parked in the scheduled work zone will be towed to the nearest adjacent street at the City’s expense.
If the work is postponed due to rain, updated information will be provided by the city.
For any questions or concerns, you can call 406-447-1566.