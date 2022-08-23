HELENA, Mont. - There is a landslide due to hefty rainfall by Benchmark Road near the Cyanide Gravel Pit in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Tuesday.

HLCNF is warning visitors via Facebook the conditions of the landslide are likely to worsen with more rain forecasted.

Visitors should consider choosing a different corridor to visit.

For additional information, contact the Rocky Mountain Ranger District at 406-562-3247 (Augusta) or 406-466-5341 (Choteau).