HELENA, Mont. - After Wednesday’s vote to ban Representative Zooey Zephyr from the House, when it all is said and done, both sides talk about moving forward while standing their ground on their beliefs.
"That protest was peaceful. It was disruptive. Both of those things are true. The Highway Patrol was slowly moving people out of the gallery and they could continue to do that. There was no reason to escalate the situation with SWAT. We just have a disagreement on that,” House Minority Leader Kim Abbott said.
"Have to clear the House, the police in riot gear, that is not normal operations of the Montana House of Representatives,” Speaker of the House Matt Regier said.
One of the key differences between Republicans and Democrats is the way Monday’s disruptive protest from Montanans is viewed.
"We can't have that kind of behavior on the floor moving forward. And so I guess, part of this gets us that. I did not know what was going to happen moving forward with that representative. If there was going to be more threats to just even safety, like I said, the staff and pages and the sergeants, the clerks, I mean, that should not be in question when they come to work,” Speaker Regier said.
"I will just say that this is beyond our rules and this is about a broader principle of representative democracy. And there are other avenues to maintain order, and they chose to ignore those avenues. And to take this one is an extreme decision,” Minority Leader Abbott said, adding that she hasn't seen a punishment like this before in her time serving Montana.
"I've seen a lot on the floor, you know, you guys have to. This is an extreme action. It's undercutting our ability to do our work and it's undercutting, you know, democratic representation for a lot of people in the state,” Minority Leader Abbot said.
Overall, Speaker Regier says there is a proper way to debate on the floor.
"This is not about a certain issue or not. This is about behavior, and once again, Representative Howl does a great job of articulating, and viewpoints, and the stance on where they're coming from. And once again, I think you can do that all within decorum. We debate tough issues here. As in any time we're expected to by our constituents to stand up for the issues that we believe in on both sides of the aisle,” Speaker Regier said.
With just about a week left in the session, both Abbott and Regier are looking to get back to work compete the people's business in the 68th Legislative Session.
