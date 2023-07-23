A recall has been issued for CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups for exceeding the federal lead content ban.
The recall asks consumers to immediately take the cups away from children and to stop using them.
They were sold on Amazon and Cupkin.com from January 2018 through March 2023 for about $20, and the cups being recalled involve 8 ounce and 12 ounce models of CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups sold in pairs.
Both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 12 different color combinations including a matching straw: blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint. "Cupkin" is printed on the front bottom of the cups.
Soojimus and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly, however, you can contact Soojimus for a full refund.
No incidents or injuries have been reported relating to the cups.
