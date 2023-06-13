Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Montana, including the following counties, in southwest Montana, Broadwater and Jefferson. In west central Montana, Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 815 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 509 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.6 inches are expected over the area through 6 pm. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Montana City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and west central Montana, including the following counties, in north central Montana, Teton. In west central Montana, Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 830 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 627 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Northwestern Teton and Northwestern Lewis and Clark Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&