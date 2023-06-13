The 49th annual governor's cup road races kicked off June 10 in Helena, Montana.
Helena’s own Layne Ryerson won the men's marathon with a blazing time of 2:34.09. Ryerson, who attended Carroll College, is happy to win the race for the second year in a row in his hometown.
“Oh, it feels great. It feels good to run a race anywhere and finish, but to do it in Helena and to be able to run and win feels. amazing," Ryerson said. "I mean it's; it was such a competitive field with so many good runners there. Definitely a blessing.”
On the women’s side, Alison Fitzsimmons also took home the golden pan for the second year in a row.
In the women’s 10k, Abby Rodseth, fresh off of a double hip surgery, pulled out the victory despite the tough terrain.
“I was warned about the hills and I just, um, underestimated them, but it was a lot of fun for sure, and beautiful too," Rodseth said.
On the men’s side, Sidney High School’s Carter Heggem took home the 10k crown. Heggem also got third in the 5k behind champion and fellow high schooler Luke Mest.
Mest came into the Governor's cup with a strong strategy despite being just a senior in high school…
“In order to really, uh, counter out the steep uphill of this course, you have to really open up your legs on downhill, and I feel like I did that well," Mest explained.
Race winners:
Men's Marathon - Layne Ryerson
Women's Marathon - Alison Fitzsimmons
Men's Half Marathon - Will McGonigal
Women's Half Marathon - Mandy Fellenz
Men's 10k - Carter Heggem
Women's 10k - Abby Rodseth
Men's 5k - Luke Mest
Women's 5k - Rachael Robnett
Marathon Relay - Team Beef cows
