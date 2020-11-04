HELENA - It was a rocky start for Montana's Secretary of State's Office as voters across the state flocked to the polls and officials worked to get ballots counted.
Just as we were expecting to see some results, the SOS website actually crashed – not once, but at least twice. Corey Stapleton and his office spent about 20 minutes getting it fixed, and once that was taken care of, it appeared to be working fine all night.
In Butte-Silver Bow county it was a different issue. A ballot machine went down but thanks to our neighbors to the west in Idaho, they were able to secure another machine. We’re told no ballots were damaged during these complications. Even through a few hiccups, Secretary of State Corey Stapleton says there are still votes to be counted, and it will be interesting to see how things turn out.
“When you have a record turnout like we're going to tonight, I think the first thing is who are those extra voters. Is it the younger generations, is it people who never voted before? What do they think about some of these constitutional referendums and initiatives? We'll find out."
Missoula and Yellowstone counties decided to take a break from counting at midnight. They're expected to pick things back up around 7 or 8 this morning. Right now, we're still waiting for several races to be officially called and there's no timeline on when that might happen.
The Secretary of State's Office told us they were working through the night to count ballots -but their office seemed to be closed when we checked several times this morning. We'll continue to check in throughout the morning to bring the latest updates.