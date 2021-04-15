Recapping bills signed into law in the 67th Legislative Session

HELENA, Mont. – 197…that is the number of bills Governor Greg Gianforte has signed into law as of Thursday.
Some of the most high-profile bills signed already include liability protection from COVID-19 for small businesses, and a bill expanding conceal carry rights in Montana, but let’s dive into some of the bills we haven't discussed.
They include providing incentives for increasing starting teacher salaries, something the Governor singled during his State of the State address, as Montana ranks among the worst states in the category.
Wednesday, Gianforte also signed into law a bill allowing curbside alcohol pick-up. One liquor store owner tells us that this type of service actually kept their business alive and even connected them a little more with their customers, specifically those with disabilities.
"I think it helps them a lot,” Debbie Gustafson, the owner of Northside Liquors in Helena said. “And we do have several that do that. We know what they want, we know what their car looks like, but and we've had people call in and order stuff and drive up to get it."
As for bills awaiting his signature, Gianforte still has decisions to make, including whether to sign bills requiring elections for local health boards, and a bill that allows Montana not to follow executive orders from President Biden if deemed unconstitutional by the state's Attorney General. As the bill went through the process, lawmakers had questions about how it clashes with the US Constitution.
"Obviously the supremacy clause essentially says that you know, they get to tell us what to do, you know what to do at the higher level as we are able to tell people below us,” Sen. Bryce Bennett (D-Missoula) said. “It seems like there is some conflict here, can you speak to how you see those two things working together?"
Gianforte is also considering bills that would close late voter registration the Friday before elections are held, and a bill that would revise voter ID laws across the state that would give election officials until 5 pm on the day after the election to handle any challenged ballots.
197 signatures seems like a lot, and it is, but believe it or not, there are just that many that still have to come across his desk and we still have 18 days of the session remaining, meaning the number of bills heading to the governor could and is expected to increase.