Recapping the 67th Legislative Session after two weeks

HELENA - Friday marks the end of the second week of the 67th Legislative Session.
Even with all of the distractions of the outside world, it has mostly been business as usual inside the Capitol heading into the second half of January.
The most controversial debate on the floor during the second week came in the House as they debated HB 102, which would allow for concealed carry, and prevent the Montana University System and Board of Regents from interfering. That bill passed the House on a party-line vote 67 to 33.
Earlier this week, I spoke with Rep. Mary Caferro of Helena about how the session is going so far, and here is what she had to say.
"For me it's fine,” Caferro said. “I mean I am very grateful to be here. Many of my colleagues are not, I am grateful to be healthy. In our office, we have fabulous staff, we have fabulous leadership, I’m working with a great group of colleagues all around."
I also spoke with Rep. Llew Jones, who is responsible for much of the budgeting process on the republican side of the aisle, about how the session has gone on his end.
"I think we're off to a reasonable start,” Jones said. “It's different, I actually believe, I guess the positive would be, we've never had access to so much information and analysis on a computer platform ever before."
On the COVID front, Lewis and Clark County is providing the legislature a contact tracer and testing capabilities here in Helena. As far as the statewide mask mandate, Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick's bill to protect healthcare providers and businesses from potential liability passed through committee today and is expected to be heard on the Senate floor as soon as next week.
And of course, you can find the latest coverage on the session as it continues right here on our website.