HELENA, Mont. - If you got new electronics for the holidays and are looking to clear out old ones, 406 Recycling is holding its monthly electronics recycling on Friday, Dec. 30.
From 10:00 am to 6:00 pm you can drop off things like g personal electronics, office equipment, entertainment systems, and accessories for free at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store parking lot located at 3067 North Montana Ave.
Charges may apply for older-style TVs and monitors, large televisions and microwaves. A voluntary ten-dollar donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged.
Individuals and businesses can also take to 406 Recycling's food scrap and compostable collection program about compost collection and compostable food service options including home addresses and exchange sites in town for rural residents.
More details about 406 Compost's collection program can be found at 406Compost.com
