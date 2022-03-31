HELENA, Mont. - Ranchers who were impacted by drought or wildfire in 2021 may soon begin receiving relief payments.

A release from Senator Jon Tester says $750 million in disaster relief was announced for the relief payments Thursday.

Livestock producers who have approved applications through the 2021 Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LPF) for forage losses will receive relief compensation for increases in supplemental feed costs in 2021 through the Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) new Emergency Livestock Relief Program (ELRP).

Eligible livestock producers must have suffered grazing loss in a county rated by the U.S. Drought Monitor as having a D2 (severe drought) for eight consecutive weeks or a D3 (extreme drought) or higher level of drought intensity during the 2021 calendar year, and have applied and been approved for 2021 LFP.

The release says that to further expedite payments to eligible livestock producers, determine eligibility and calculate an ELRP phase one payment, FSA will utilize livestock inventories and drought-affected forage acreage or restricted animal units and grazing days due to wildfire already reported by the producer when they submitted a 2021 CCC-853, Livestock Forage Disaster Program Application form.

Phase one ELRP payments will be equal to the eligible livestock producer’s gross 2021 LFP calculated payment multiplied by a payment percentage, to reach a reasonable approximation of increased supplemental feed costs for eligible livestock producers in 2021.