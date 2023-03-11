HELENA, Mont. - A new report has come out regarding the race for Senate in Montana
Here's what you need to know: Senator Jon Tester is running for re-election, but Senator Steve Daines, oversees the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), so he has a hand in who the party wants to run.
Per Axios the NRSC is looking at a new name to run this cycle, meaning Matt Rosendale or Ryan Zinke might not get the full support of the party if they run in the primary.
According to the report, the NRSC may have found their guy in Tim Sheehy.
Sheehy is a decorated military veteran who also has the means to personally finance a campaign and per their reporting. He is being encouraged to run by National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines, and this race could help determine control of the senate.
Sheehy's resume boasts that he earned a purple heart during his time in Afghanistan, Iraq and South America, which he served in over 200 missions.
He is also the current CEO of Bridger Aerospace.
Axios says Sheehy has been in touch with President Donald Trump about his interest in the race, and the former president came away impressed.
With all that being said, Senator Tester remains very popular in Montana, Axios calls him one of the most popular politicians in Montana.
