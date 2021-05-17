UPDATE: MAY 17 AT 1:38 P.M.

HELENA, Mont. - The reported bomb threat at Capital High School has been cleared Monday around 1:30 p.m., Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream told us.

Students and faculty are now allowed to enter the building to get their belongings.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

UPDATE: MAY 17 AT 12:50 P.M.

HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Public School Superintendent Tyler Ream told Montana Right Now Capital High School students and faculty will be dismissed from the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds at 1 p.m.

The following is the letter from CHS Principal Brett Zanto to parents regarding the procedure after dismissal:

CHS Parents, All CHS students will be dismissed at 1:00 p.m. today. Students Who Drove to School: Students who drove to school may leave in their car if they took their car keys with them when they evacuated the building. Students who drove but left their keys in the school will not be able to enter the building to get their keys until approximately 4:00 p.m. this afternoon. Students who drove but don’t have their keys with them need to contact parents for alternative pickup. Parents Who Plan to Pick up Students: Parents who plan to pick up their students are asked to pick them up at Northwest Park NOT in front of the school. Students Who Rode the Bus to School: Students who rode the bus will be able to return home on the bus. Pickup will be in the normal bus pickup area. A message will be sent to all families when the building is cleared for re-entry allowing students to return and pickup any personal belongings. Brett Zanto CHS Principal

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

UPDATE: MAY 17 AT 11:48 A.M.

HELENA, Mont. - Our reporter on scene said students and faculty have been moved to the fairgrounds.

The Helena Public School superintendent tells us this is standard procedure.

It is unclear at this time whether this is a credible threat.

HELENA, Mont. - Capital High School has evacuated Monday after reportedly receiving a bomb threat, police said.

According to a release from the Helena Police Department, the school has requested HPD K-9 squad to search the building.

HPD asks the public to avoid the school area during the search.

HPD K-9 squad is searching the school building with the Montana Highway Patrol.

CHS will update with more information.

This is a developing story.