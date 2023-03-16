HELENA, Mont. - Syphilis cases are on the rise in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
According to DPHHS findings, the amount of syphilis cases in Montana began to climb in 2017, and by 2022, there were 617 total reported cases. The last time Montana had more than 600 reported cases was in 1948.
By population per 100,000 in Montana, reported syphilis cases rose from 8.5 per 100,000 in 2017 to 56.9 per 100,000 in 2022, according to DPHHS.
Blackfeet Indian Health Services said in a Facebook post syphilis of all stages are spreading in women in recent years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.