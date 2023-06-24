Republican lawmakers in Montana receive letters with white powder in them

HELENA, MT- Law enforcement is currently investigating white powder that was mailed to multiple Republican lawmakers in Montana.
According to a spokesperson for the Montana Republicans, law enforcement is expediting the testing of the powder. That same spokesperson said the return addresses are local to Montana but the postmark came from Kansas.
An alert was sent out to members of the state government encouraging them not to open any suspicious letters or packages.
"I will not be intimated by these kinds of tactics, I want to acknowledge the very quick response by the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff Jason Frederick sent a deputy to my residence and the deputy secured the letter and immediately removed it from my home,” Rhonda Knudsen said.
Rhonda Knudsen is from Culbertson and Neil Duram is from Eureka, both received letters, Knudsen is the House Speaker Pro Tempore and Duram is a House Majority Whip.
Knudsen is the only female Native American Republican serving in the legislature and Duram is former law enforcement.
According to the Montana GOP the letters look like similar ones to those that have been received by Republican lawmakers in Kansas and Tennessee earlier this week.
I have photos from @MTGOP showing letters that were sent to law makers that had white powder in them.Local enforcement are investigating and working to expedite testing of the powder.The post marking is from Kansas City, despite a return address in Montana. pic.twitter.com/Ks5944uHhC— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) June 24, 2023
