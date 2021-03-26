HELENA, Mont. - Several Lewis and Clark County residents are getting phone calls from an individual claiming to be Sergeant Brian Robinson Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton is warning.
According to Dutton, the caller says he has a warrant of arrest for the person answering the phone.
Sheriff Dutton says the call is a scam and is advising people not to give the caller money.
If you have any questions, you can call 406-447-8204.
