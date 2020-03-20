Corona Restaurants Take-Out & Delivery

HELENA- Restaurants were ordered to close their dining rooms, however, that doesn’t mean they’re closed for business.

The Helena area chamber of office is encouraging people to participate in a “Take Out Blitz” to inject some business and dollars into businesses impacted by the closures.

Restaurants listed on the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce’s website that offer takeout or delivery include: 

 

1889 Coffee House- Drive Thru, Take Out, Pick Up, Doordash, My Coffee Helper, Cafe Courier 6 am-7 pm 

 

Dive Bakery- Take Out Orders 7am-2pm 406-449-8781 

 

Eatgreekish Foodtruck- 11:30-1:30 

 

La Pa Grille- Delivery & Pickup Via Phone & Online Ordering 406-513-1007 Https://Lapahelena.Com/Order Online 

 

Melaque Mexican Restaurant- Delivery & Pickup 406-422-1695 

 

Planet Gyros- Delivery & Take Out 406-449-2550 

 

Staggering Ox- Call-in To Go Orders 406-443-1729 

 

Steffano's U-bake Pizza & Sub Shoppe- Pick Up & Curbside 406-442-2070 

 

Bert & Ernie's- Pick Up & Cafe Courier 12-7 pm 406-443-5680 

 

Big Bull Bar & Grill Still- Open As Normal Different County 11am-10pm 

 

Buffalo Wild Wings- Take Out 11am-8 pm Subject To Change 406-495-9464 

 

Grub Stake- Take Out 9 am-7 pm 406-458-9816 

 

Last Chance Casino- Take Out & Delivery 10 am-8 pm 406-442-4474 

 

The Springs Taproom & Grill (The Broadwater)- Take Out W/ Curbside 4-9 pm 406-443-5809 

 

Just Tapped Tasty- Tuesday 3/17 To Go 11:30 am-1:30 pm 

 

Shellie’s Country Cafe 3122 Hwy 12 E- Curbside & Delivery On Orders Of $15 Or More 8 am-9 pm 

 

Ten Mile Creek Brewery Growlers- To Go 

 

Parrot Confectionery- Candy Sales 

 

Mcdonald's- Take Out, Order In Lobby To Go, Drive-thru & Delivery 5:30 am-11 pm

 

Blackfoot Brewery Growlers & Kegs- To Go 

 

Taco Johns- Drive Thru 6 am-12 am 

 

 

Pizza Ranch- Delivery & Pick Up Window Free Delivery W/ Online Orders 11am-9pm 406-996-1235 Https://Pizzaranch.Com/ 

 

Village Inn Ranch- Carry Out Only Online Or Call 11:30 am-9 pm 406-443-1111 Http://Www.Vippmt.Com/ 

 

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar- Curbside Pickup-limited Menu Online Or Call 11 am-8 pm 406-449-7300 Https://Www.Applebees.Com/ 

 

Benny's Bistro- Take Out 406-443-0105 

 

Silver Star Steak Company- Carry Out & Curbside Dinner Only 406-495-0677

 

Taco Treat- Drive-thru 10:30 am-10 pm Mon-Sat 10:30 am-9 pm Sun 

 

Wendy's- Drive Thru & Order In Lobby To Go 6:30 am-12 am Fri & Sat 6:30 am-11 pm Sun-Thurs 

 

Chubby's Bar & Grill- Still Open As Normal 

 

Dairy Queen-Prospect- Drive Thru Only 10:30 am-9:30 pm 

 

Dairy Queen-Montana Ave- Drive Thru Only 11 am-9 pm 

 

Montana City Grill- Still Open As Normal 11 am-9 pm 

 

Red Fox Supper Club & Lounge- To Go Orders Starting Thursday 406-227-0099

 

Rib Shack- 11:30am-7pm Tues-fri 12pm-7pm Sat 406-443-7427 

 

Bullman's Wood Fired Pizza- Take Out & Window 11 am-9 pm 406-443-0004 

 

Mackenzie River Pizza Co.- Call In & Pick Up 11 am-9 pm 406-443-0033

 

Moose Junction- Carry Out, Drive-Thru Call In & Pick Up Via Drive Thru 6 am-7 pm Mon-Thurs 11 am-8 pm Fri & Sat 11 am-7 pm Sun 406-458-1936 

 

Mountain Ranch House Take Out, Curbside, Delivery 11:30 am-8:30 pm Mon-Thurs 406-204-2142

Gulch Distillers- Bottle Sales 9 am-5 pm 

 

Hawthorn Bottle Shop Bottle Sales & Food- Take Out/Curbside Pickup Tues-sun 12-6 pm 406-282-0111 

 

Lewis & Clark Brewery Packaged Beer & Pizza- Take Out & Online Ordering Tues-sun 12-6 pm 406-442-5960 Lewisandclarkbrewing.Com 

 

Subway- Doordash, Uber Eats & Online Orders Only 10am-8pm Https://Www.Subway.Com/En-us 

Tags

News For You