HELENA- Restaurants were ordered to close their dining rooms, however, that doesn’t mean they’re closed for business.
The Helena area chamber of office is encouraging people to participate in a “Take Out Blitz” to inject some business and dollars into businesses impacted by the closures.
Restaurants listed on the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce’s website that offer takeout or delivery include:
Gulch Distillers- Bottle Sales 9 am-5 pm
Hawthorn Bottle Shop Bottle Sales & Food- Take Out/Curbside Pickup Tues-sun 12-6 pm 406-282-0111
Lewis & Clark Brewery Packaged Beer & Pizza- Take Out & Online Ordering Tues-sun 12-6 pm 406-442-5960 Lewisandclarkbrewing.Com
Subway- Doordash, Uber Eats & Online Orders Only 10am-8pm Https://Www.Subway.Com/En-us