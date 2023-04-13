HELENA, Mont. - A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a firebombing of Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office vehicles and property.
The incident happened at the City of Helena Law and Justice Center on April 2, at 1:50 am.
According to the sheriff’s office, an individual threw an ignited incendiary bomb, also known as a Molotov cocktail, at sheriff's vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
The City of Helena Law and Justice Center houses the Helena Police Department, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Helena Municipal Court.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office are offering the award.
Anyone with information should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 447-8235.
Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.
