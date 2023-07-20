  • aloaeza

A ridge of high pressure will be responsible for hot temperatures this weekend and into next week. Heat is expected to peak Saturday through Monday with temperatures rising into the upper 90s and low 100s. This weekend will feature some of the hottest temperatures of the season so far. Weak cold fronts should decrease temperatures by a few degrees next week. Make sure to schedule outdoor activities around the heat, care for pets and livestock, stay hydrated, stay in shade and wear lightweight clothing. 

Tags

News For You