A ridge of high pressure will be responsible for hot temperatures this weekend and into next week. Heat is expected to peak Saturday through Monday with temperatures rising into the upper 90s and low 100s. This weekend will feature some of the hottest temperatures of the season so far. Weak cold fronts should decrease temperatures by a few degrees next week. Make sure to schedule outdoor activities around the heat, care for pets and livestock, stay hydrated, stay in shade and wear lightweight clothing.
Ridge of high pressure to increase temperatures into triple digits in Montana
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Trina Toquero on behalf of the Helena Police Department. Trina has not been seen or heard from since approximately 130 PM this afternoon, Thursday afternoon, and was believed to be in the Helena area. She is a 5 foot 3 inch Hispanic female, with brown hair and brown eyes. She made suicidal statements, and there is concern for her well- being. Trina may be driving a silver 2008 Pontiac G 6, bearing a Montana license plate of DMZ911. If you have any information on Trina Toquero, please contact the Helena Police Department at (406) 457-8865, or dial 9 1 1.
