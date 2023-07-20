Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Trina Toquero on behalf of the Helena Police Department. Trina has not been seen or heard from since approximately 130 PM this afternoon, Thursday afternoon, and was believed to be in the Helena area. She is a 5 foot 3 inch Hispanic female, with brown hair and brown eyes. She made suicidal statements, and there is concern for her well- being. Trina may be driving a silver 2008 Pontiac G 6, bearing a Montana license plate of DMZ911. If you have any information on Trina Toquero, please contact the Helena Police Department at (406) 457-8865, or dial 9 1 1.