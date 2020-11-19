Rise in cases prompts remote learning in Helena

HELENA -- With cases on the rise in Lewis and Clark County, Superintendent Tyler Ream made the decision to move both Helena and Capital High Schools to remote learning for two weeks effective next Monday.
While local health officials are not citing schools specifically as a source of community spread, the strain has been building on schools over the last couple of months.
With the test positivity rate in the county sitting at over 23 percent, Ream says they are simply at the point where resources are becoming strained.
"Things need to get better not only for remote learning to end but for other schools not to be impacted,” Ream said. “And that's the place we have been approaching literally for weeks now. We've seen cases go up now for about two months straight."
For now, the other Helena schools remain in phase one, and making sure schools have adequate staffing remains the biggest concern. The county has reported 37 school-associated cases to this point, according to official data.
"We’re at a place as a community where we have to do something different,” Ream said. “If this continues on, we will continue to strain and hinder the progress of not only our schools, but our healthcare system."
Ream says he definitely does not see it as an overreaction, and that the district has gone as far, if not past the threshold for remote learning.