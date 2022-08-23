Rising Moon Fire causes evacuations on Eagle Bay Drive near East Helena

The following is a press release from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation:

EAST HELENA, Mont. - A strong thunderstorm moved through the Helena area Monday evening and started several fires. Of these new lightning ignitions, the fire of greatest concern is the Rising Moon Fire located near Eagle Bay Drive and west of Canyon Ferry. The fire is currently estimated at 200 acres and is burning in steep, rugged terrain covered by grass and timber with multiple homes and outbuildings nearby.

Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene first and were joined by Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the U.S. Forest service, and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Department. The DNRC and Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire department are now managing the fire under unified command.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office have evacuated and closed Eagle Bay Drive for public safety during the fire. Please respect this closure and allow firefighters to safely do their job. Firefighters are currently working to suppress the fire and protect private lands and structures in the area using wildland fire engines, heavy equipment, and air resources. With firefighting resources currently engaged, the DNRC encourages the public to do your part to prevent wildfires. Preventing human-caused fire is the best way to protect the public and allow our available resources to focus on wildfires caused by natural ignitions.

“With additional lightning in the forecast we are asking the public to remain vigilant, call 911 to report wildfires, and make sure that they have a plan to evacuate on short notice, if necessary. You can visit www.mtfireinfo.org to learn more about how to prepare your family and your property for wildfire, “said DNRC Helena Unit Manager Heidi Crum.

There will be a public meeting tonight concerning the fire at 8:00 pm at the Tri-Lakes Fire Station #3 (3200 Spokane Creek Rd).