HELENA, Mont. - Canyon Ferry Dam on Highway 284 near Helena will be closing to all traffic May 8 through 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Montana Department of Transportation posted on Facebook the closure will be in place so the Bureau of Reclamation crews can safely work on the dam's infrastructure.
The infrastructure work includes required maintenance on essential electrical parts of the dam's gantry crane functions.
People are asked to seek different routes north and south of the dam during the close.
Emergency vehicles will be able to go through, but they may experience wait times of about 15 minutes.
