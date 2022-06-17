Road work closing streets near Lincoln Park in Helena

HELENA, Mont. - Work is starting on Tuesday, June 21 on asphalt milling around Lincoln Park.
During the project, no on-street parking will be allowed in the work zone and traffic will be restricted to neighborhood residents.
The following is a schedule of what streets will be impacted:
June 21-22
Phoenix Ave. – from N. Hannaford St. to Montana Ave
N. Oakes St. – from Phoenix Ave. to Cedar St.
Harris St. – from Phoenix Ave. to Cedar St.
June 23-24
N. Roberts St. – from Walnut St. to Railroad Tracks
Lamborn St. – from Walnut St. to Poplar St.
Poplar St. – from Harris St. to N. Oakes St.
Chestnut St. – from Harris St. to N. Hannaford St.
Walnut St. – from Harris St. to N. Hannaford St.
