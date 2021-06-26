HELENA, Mont. - Access to the Sunhaven Subdivision will be impacted by road work starting the week of June 29.
The City of Helena will be continuing asphalt maintenance in the Sunhaven Subdivision next week, June 29 through July 1.
Work will impact Wedgewood Lane and Short Drive.
Residents will have access, however, through traffic will be restricted from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.
No street parking will be allowed in the work zone during this project.
Residents can contact 406-447-1566 with any questions or concerns.